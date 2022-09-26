TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th.

TPG RE Finance Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TPG RE Finance Trust has a payout ratio of 73.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.0%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Performance

NYSE TRTX opened at $8.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $641.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.77. TPG RE Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $13.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 244.91, a current ratio of 244.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Institutional Trading of TPG RE Finance Trust

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 27,501 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $4,095,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

