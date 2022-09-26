Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 25,313 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 463% compared to the average daily volume of 4,495 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 181,309.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,830,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826,297 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5,732.2% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,475,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,440 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 297.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,160,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,965 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3,267.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,112,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4,997.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $26.12. 82,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,422,697. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.18.

