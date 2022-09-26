Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 26,323 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 84% compared to the typical volume of 14,337 call options.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ AGNC traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,464,938. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.75 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.8%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently -75.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,592,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,465,000 after buying an additional 176,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in AGNC Investment by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,023,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,823,000 after purchasing an additional 287,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,521,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,638,000 after purchasing an additional 92,077 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in AGNC Investment by 28.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,052,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,753 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 15.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,583,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,741,000 after purchasing an additional 610,400 shares during the period. 43.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.