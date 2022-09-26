Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Generac (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 3,284 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 13% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,902 call options.

Generac Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $180.15. 49,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,677. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $167.11 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.27.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. OTR Global cut shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.86.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,491,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,217 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Generac by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,666,000 after acquiring an additional 185,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Generac by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Generac by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,345,000 after acquiring an additional 814,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

