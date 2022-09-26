TradeStars Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last Week (TSX)

TradeStars (TSX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 26th. One TradeStars coin can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TradeStars has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. TradeStars has a total market capitalization of $633,479.00 and approximately $22,731.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TradeStars Profile

TradeStars launched on April 29th, 2021. TradeStars’ total supply is 70,000,000 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TradeStars Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TradeStars is a Fantasy Stocks trading platform powered by the Ethereum + Matic Layer 2 blockchains where users can trade digital assets that represent real-life events' statistics. It’s a decentralized social gaming experience in which people can express their passion for sports, compete against each other, and show “How much your sports knowledge is worth”.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TradeStars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TradeStars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TradeStars using one of the exchanges listed above.

