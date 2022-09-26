Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Performance

NYSE TGS traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $6.82. 173,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,635. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter worth $2,394,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 48.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,638 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 99,142 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter worth $269,000. 3.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

