Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.93

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.93 and last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.60.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

