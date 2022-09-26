Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.40.

TRMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trimble in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,096.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

Trimble Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,194,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at $301,255,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 2,428.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,040,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,069 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 299.9% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,820,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 10,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,212,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,862 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $56.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.34. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $55.35 and a fifty-two week high of $91.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.99 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.