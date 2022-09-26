Tritax EuroBox (OTC:TTAXF) PT Lowered to GBX 100 at Barclays

Tritax EuroBox (OTC:TTAXF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 100 ($1.21) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Tritax EuroBox Stock Performance
TTAXF opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. Tritax EuroBox has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $1.32.
About Tritax EuroBox
