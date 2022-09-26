Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires Shares of 1,253 Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,253 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Fortive by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,033,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,215 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,743,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,385,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Fortive by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,492,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after acquiring an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen cut their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Fortive stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.21. 1,118,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,765. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

