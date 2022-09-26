Trust Co. of Vermont Invests $50,000 in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,035,249,000 after purchasing an additional 269,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,366,701,000 after acquiring an additional 78,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,815,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $896,931,000 after acquiring an additional 73,538 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,037,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,144,000 after acquiring an additional 26,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 651,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,652,000 after acquiring an additional 31,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $367.35. 887,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.50. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $348.02 and a twelve month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 43.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.95, for a total value of $720,025.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,826 shares in the company, valued at $66,704,134.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,369 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.95, for a total transaction of $720,025.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,704,134.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,184 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.61, for a total value of $2,745,498.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 216,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,484,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,482 shares of company stock worth $16,926,370 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.63.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

