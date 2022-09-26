Trust Co. of Vermont Invests $52,000 in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 228.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of VIS stock traded down $1.88 on Monday, reaching $159.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,558. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $157.99 and a 12-month high of $208.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.06.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

