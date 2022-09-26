Trust Co. of Vermont Invests $53,000 in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 56.0% during the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

ESGV stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.01. 317,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,981. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.34. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a one year low of $63.48 and a one year high of $88.85.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.