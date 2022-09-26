Trust Co. of Vermont Invests $59,000 in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in ResMed by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RMD stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $215.10. 300,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,105. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $277.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total value of $328,049.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,831 shares in the company, valued at $22,683,426.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total value of $328,049.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,831 shares in the company, valued at $22,683,426.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total value of $2,601,554.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,605,144.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,629 shares of company stock worth $8,241,549. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.40.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

