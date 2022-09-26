Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in BCE were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in BCE during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in BCE during the second quarter valued at $39,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.10.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.37. 1,515,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,750. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $44.02 and a one year high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.719 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 114.86%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

