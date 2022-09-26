Trust Co. of Vermont Makes New $67,000 Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $8,784,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $1,272,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $1,232,000. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $2,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McKesson Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.46.

Shares of MCK stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $342.88. 708,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,596. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $193.89 and a one year high of $375.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. The firm had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.87 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.83%.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.