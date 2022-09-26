Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases Shares of 1,647 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,647 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.69. 5,452,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,940,522. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day moving average is $41.12. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

