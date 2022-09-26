Trust Co. of Vermont Takes $56,000 Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 57.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the second quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 7,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,881. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.92. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 88.87%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Further Reading

