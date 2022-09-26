Trust Co. of Vermont Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6,574.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 13,379,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179,463 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $21,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 150,090 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1,767.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 136,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 128,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 83,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 46,575 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYD traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,167,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,688. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $45.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.02.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.