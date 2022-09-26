TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on TRX Gold from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

TRX Gold Trading Down 9.8 %

Shares of NYSE TRX opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.93 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.72. TRX Gold has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold ( NYSE:TRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that TRX Gold will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.