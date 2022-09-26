TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $45.24

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.24 and last traded at $45.33, with a volume of 167039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.96.

Several research firms have commented on TTEC. Cowen reduced their price objective on TTEC to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of TTEC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.55.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. TTEC had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $604.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TTEC by 370.0% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 498,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,119,000 after purchasing an additional 392,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 151.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 451,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,253,000 after acquiring an additional 271,766 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the first quarter valued at $10,401,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 21.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 655,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,509,000 after acquiring an additional 117,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TTEC by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,829,000 after purchasing an additional 95,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

