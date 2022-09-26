Twele Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Twele Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 526,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,195,000 after purchasing an additional 214,845 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 35,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,270,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,703,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,144,578. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.21.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

