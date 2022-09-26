Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,056 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,223,460,000 after buying an additional 2,939,731 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 308.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $136,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,408 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth $31,646,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,887,320 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $70,132,000 after purchasing an additional 691,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,065.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 688,722 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 629,643 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.41.

Juniper Networks stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.29. The stock had a trading volume of 37,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,035,659. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $38.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.62.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $175,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,509,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $702,313 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

