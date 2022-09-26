Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Acquires 925 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,116,027. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $111.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.18.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

