Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Buys 27,110 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 148.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,110 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Asset Management makes up approximately 1.2% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 145.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 267.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APAM stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.81. 7,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,595. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.29. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $52.42. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 131.59%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

APAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.50 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

