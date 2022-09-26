Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,299 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $41.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,868,101. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.62 and a twelve month high of $46.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day moving average of $43.14.

