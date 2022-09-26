Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF accounts for 2.7% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC owned about 3.58% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 31,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of RZG stock traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.37. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,048. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $107.87 and a 1-year high of $178.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.66.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

