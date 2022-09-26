Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atkore by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,991,000 after purchasing an additional 289,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Atkore by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,542,000 after purchasing an additional 20,685 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atkore by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 905,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Atkore by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 852,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,518,000 after purchasing an additional 15,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atkore by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 802,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Price Performance

Atkore stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,466. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.68. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.29 and a 1-year high of $123.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Atkore had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 90.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.96 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Atkore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.