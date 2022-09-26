Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 809,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,538,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 54,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,340,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,092,324. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average is $41.13. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $52.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

