Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,319 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 29.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after buying an additional 4,060,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chemours by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,388,000 after purchasing an additional 254,243 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemours by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,350,000 after purchasing an additional 588,765 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemours by 315.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,287,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemours by 23.0% during the first quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,141,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,424,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Chemours from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Chemours to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Chemours stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.88. 61,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 79.77% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

