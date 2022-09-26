Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,353 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REET. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4,885.1% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 464.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $82,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

REET stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.36. The company had a trading volume of 10,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,013. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $22.04 and a 52 week high of $30.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average of $26.11.

