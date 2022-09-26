Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,925 Shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,925 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Specialty Finance were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 279.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 484,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,408,000 after acquiring an additional 356,927 shares in the last quarter.

Get RiverNorth Specialty Finance alerts:

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:RSF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.46. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,817. RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. has a one year low of $16.98 and a one year high of $20.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.38.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

About RiverNorth Specialty Finance

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1662 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

(Get Rating)

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.