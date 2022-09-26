U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Increased by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $768,650,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8,676.4% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,904,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,899,000 after buying an additional 12,757,920 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 237.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,718,000 after buying an additional 3,596,021 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 50.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,856,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,890,000 after buying an additional 3,295,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,456,000 after buying an additional 2,618,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

USB traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.08. 761,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,401,536. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $41.55 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

