U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Major Shareholder Buys $27,500.00 in Stock

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,111,914 shares in the company, valued at $8,557,763.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

U.S. Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ USEG traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.69. 28,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,602. U.S. Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $67.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from U.S. Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. U.S. Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Energy

Several equities research analysts recently commented on USEG shares. StockNews.com raised U.S. Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 362,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Energy by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 66,764 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.