UBS Group Reiterates “€45.00” Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €39.00 ($39.80) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($31.63) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €39.00 ($39.80) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

ETR:G1A opened at €31.97 ($32.62) on Thursday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €31.82 ($32.47) and a 12-month high of €48.55 ($49.54). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €34.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is €35.79.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

