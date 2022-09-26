United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
United-Guardian Price Performance
Shares of UG opened at $12.24 on Thursday. United-Guardian has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $56.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.71.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 35.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About United-Guardian
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.
