United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of UG opened at $12.24 on Thursday. United-Guardian has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $56.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.71.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 35.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United-Guardian during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in United-Guardian by 88.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 15,634 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in United-Guardian by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

