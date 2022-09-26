Uquid Coin Price Tops $9.84 (UQC)

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Uquid Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $9.84 or 0.00051333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $393.70 million and $318,990.00 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uquid Coin Coin Profile

Uquid Coin launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace.UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform.”

