UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Shares Gap Up to $3.73

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.73, but opened at $3.95. UserTesting shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 1,244 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USER. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of UserTesting to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of UserTesting from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UserTesting currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Get UserTesting alerts:

UserTesting Trading Up 1.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27.

About UserTesting

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.