VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Shares Acquired by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.68% of VanEck Gaming ETF worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BJK. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in VanEck Gaming ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,089,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000.

VanEck Gaming ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BJK traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.88. The stock had a trading volume of 20,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,958. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.11. VanEck Gaming ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $51.79.

