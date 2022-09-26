VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.03

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.03 and last traded at $23.03, with a volume of 2389 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMLC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $98,741,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,892,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,850,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 588,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 248,290 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 381,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after purchasing an additional 246,750 shares during the period.

About VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

