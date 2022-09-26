Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Increased by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 731,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,493,787. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $52.42.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

