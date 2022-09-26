Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Bought by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $24,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after purchasing an additional 15,939 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,434,000 after acquiring an additional 30,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VPL traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.60. 36,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,476. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $83.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.23.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

