Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Veery Capital LLC

Veery Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,984,063 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,699,000 after acquiring an additional 162,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,423 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,490,000 after acquiring an additional 385,085 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $15,319,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VOO stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $339.15. 132,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,226,122. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $370.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.21.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.