Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Boosted by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $3.29 on Monday, hitting $336.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,351,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,255,013. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $370.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.21. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

