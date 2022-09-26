Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VECO. Barclays decreased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.83.

Veeco Instruments Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $955.48 million, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.30. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.91 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 6.44%. Veeco Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 125.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 30.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

