Veery Capital LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Veery Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the quarter. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF comprises about 1.5% of Veery Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HYD. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 65,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 834.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 398,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,486,000 after buying an additional 356,292 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,479,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period.

HYD stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.51. The stock had a trading volume of 26,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,389. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $50.62 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.53.

