Veery Capital LLC Has $9.02 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Veery Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 5.5% of Veery Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,547.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,309,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,250,000 after buying an additional 14,980,189 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207,553 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $438,323,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.51. 16,120,013 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.59.

