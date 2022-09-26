Veery Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Veery Capital LLC decreased its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,539 shares during the quarter. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 973,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,868,000 after purchasing an additional 99,112 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 24,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,499 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 27,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 15,328 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 805,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,788,000 after purchasing an additional 35,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

SLM Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SLM traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,327. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.68. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. SLM had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 37.26%. The company had revenue of $362.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. SLM’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

About SLM

(Get Rating)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.