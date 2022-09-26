VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Shares Down 1.8%

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.28. 21,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 170,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.81 million and a PE ratio of -11.46.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers; VMS+ software for use in creating three-dimensional model of the heart chamber using echocardiograms and magnetic resonance imaging images; and obtain reproducible, accurate volumetric measurement, and ejection fraction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VentriPoint Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VentriPoint Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.