Veracity Capital LLC Has $803,000 Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,522,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $151,025,000 after buying an additional 372,912 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,072,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,875,000 after buying an additional 166,957 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 18,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,916,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,253,000 after buying an additional 12,278 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.1 %

Several research firms have recently commented on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.35. 151,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,942,326. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average is $18.28. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.74%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

